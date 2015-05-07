(Adds names of directors, comment from governance expert)
By David Henry and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK May 7 Four Bank of America Corp
directors on the board's governance committee received
unusually small majorities of votes for re-election at this
week's annual meeting, according to tallies the company released
on Thursday.
None received more than 71.9 percent of the votes cast,
compared with each last year receiving at least 98 percent.
Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
had recommended voting against the four directors after their
committee advised the board in October to unilaterally change
company bylaws to allow Chief Executive Brian Moynihan to also
be named chairman.
The relatively low votes for the four directors contrasted
with strong shows of support for other directors and for the
board's positions on other issues at the meeting. Moynihan was
re-elected with 93.9 percent and 95.9 percent of voters sided
with the board in opposing a call for a study of breaking up the
bank, the second biggest U.S.-based lender.
The board had made a last-minute attempt to ease discontent
over the October action, which had reversed a move during the
financial crisis to have separate people be CEO and chairman. On
Monday the company promised to hold another shareholder vote on
the issue no later than next year's meeting.
The board's action in October was seen by insiders then as
evidence that Moynihan had won more influence with
directors.
Thomas May, the head of the governance committee, received
66.7 percent of votes cast. Advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co had
recommended that May alone not be re-elected to the board
because of bylaw change. The three other committee members,
Sharon Allen, Frank Bramble and Lionel Nowell received,
respectively, 71.9, 71.7 and 71.8 percent of votes.
Similar shareholder dissatisfaction has led to changes on
boards of other banks. At JPMorgan Chase & Co two
directors who were on the board's risk committee left in 2013
after winning narrow majorities of votes for re-election
following the company's London Whale trading debacle.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment.
Jonathan Macey, a Yale Law School professor specializing in
corporate governance, said the results will put pressure on
governance committee members. "For any director, especially for
someone who is head of a committee, you need to have the
confidence of the shareholder base," Macey said.
Bank of America shareholders, Macey said, "clearly don't
like the way the company is governed, but there's a strong
endorsement of the CEO."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ross Kerber in
Boston; Editing by Christian Plumb)