NEW YORK May 7 Four Bank of America Corp
directors on the board's governance committee received
unusually small majorities of votes for re-election at this
week's annual meeting, according to tallies the company released
on Thursday.
None received more than 71.9 percent of the votes cast,
compared with each last year receiving at least 98 percent.
Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
had recommended voting against the four directors after their
committee led the board in October to unilaterally change
company bylaws to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to also be chairman
of the board.
