BANGKOK, April 24 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl :
* Expects second-quarter loan growth to continue, in line
with the country's economic growth, Chief Executive Mark Arnold
told reporters after shareholders' meeting
* Aims to maintain its 2012 net interest margin at about
4.24 percent
* Plans to sell non-performing loans (NPLs) worth about 3
billion baht ($97 million) in the second quarter, whoch should
reduce its NPLs
* Thailand's fifth-largest bank, part-owned by General
Electric GE.N, reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise
in quarterly net profit ($1 = 30.99 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)