BANGKOK, July 21 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said its second-quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year earlier, but cut 2015 loan growth target to 4-6 percent from an earlier forecast of 7-9 percent due to weak economic outlook.

Net profit was 4.35 billion baht ($126.16 million) for April-June, up from 3.46 billion baht the same period a year earlier.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities forecast a net profit of 4.4 billion baht for the quarter.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), is the market leader in the personal loan and credit card businesses. ($1 = 34.4800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)