BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Nov 7 India's Bank of Baroda Ltd said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as managing director and chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd.
Kumar, who has 23 years of experience in Indian capital markets and financial services, previously served as the managing director, head- cash equities and chief executive of Standard Chartered Securities India.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS