May 11 India's Bank Of Baroda :
* Exec says: slippages declined in Q4 sequentially
* Exec says: asset quality has improved more than expected
* Exec says: restructured advances increased 16 percent in
FY15
* Exec says: capital adequacy ratio is very comfortable
* Exec says: expects higher tax outgo this fiscal year
* Exec says: exposure to steel sector is fairly high
* Exec says: bulk of restructured loans from infra and steel
sectors
* Exec says: NPA scenario for banks unlikely to improve
significantly in six months
* Exec says: not seeing major demand for credit from any
sector other than commercial real estate
* Exec says: hopes net interest margins remain at same level
(Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)