May 11 India's Bank Of Baroda :

* Exec says: slippages declined in Q4 sequentially

* Exec says: asset quality has improved more than expected

* Exec says: restructured advances increased 16 percent in FY15

* Exec says: capital adequacy ratio is very comfortable

* Exec says: expects higher tax outgo this fiscal year

* Exec says: exposure to steel sector is fairly high

* Exec says: bulk of restructured loans from infra and steel sectors

* Exec says: NPA scenario for banks unlikely to improve significantly in six months

* Exec says: not seeing major demand for credit from any sector other than commercial real estate

* Exec says: hopes net interest margins remain at same level (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)