MUMBAI, July 30 Bank of Baroda, India's
second-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported a 23 percent
fall in quarterly net profit, but still topped estimates.
Net profit fell to 10.52 billion rupees ($164.50 million)
for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 from 13.62 billion
rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the lender to report a net
profit of 9.29 billion rupees, according to data compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13
percent, compared with 3.72 percent in the previous quarter and
3.11 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 63.9500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)