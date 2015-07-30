MUMBAI, July 30 Bank of Baroda, India's second-biggest state-run lender by assets, reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly net profit, but still topped estimates.

Net profit fell to 10.52 billion rupees ($164.50 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 from 13.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to report a net profit of 9.29 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13 percent, compared with 3.72 percent in the previous quarter and 3.11 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 63.9500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)