MUMBAI Feb 13 Bank of Baroda, India's
second-largest lender by assets, reported a quarterly loss of
33.42 billion rupees ($491 million), as bad loans at the
state-run bank increased sharply.
The loss for the fiscal third quarter ending Dec. 31
compared with a profit of 3.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the
Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.93
billion rupees for the bank, which late last year too on a chief
executive from the private sector as part of a government bid to
reform state banks.
($1 = 68.1082 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma; Editing by
Richard Pullin)