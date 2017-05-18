MUMBAI May 18 Indian state-run Bank of Baroda
on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of
1.55 billion Indian rupees ($23.89 million).
The Mumbai-based bank, the fifth-biggest in the country by
assets, had reported a net loss of 32.3 billion rupees in the
year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected the bank to report a net
profit of 5.16 billion rupees in the three months to March 31,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans declined to
10.46 percent at end-March from 11.40 percent in December. Gross
bad loans on an absolute basis was although higher at 427.19
billion rupees compared with 426.42 billion rupees in December.
Ahead of the results, shares in Bank of Baroda closed 2.24
percent lower in a broader Mumbai market percent that fell about
1 percent.
($1 = 64.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, editing by David Evans)