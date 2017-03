Feb 3 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd

* Says board approves to provide line of credit worth 1.5 billion yuan ($239.72 million) to Industrial Securities Co Ltd

* Says board approves to provide line of credit worth $300 million to ING Bank N.V

* Says board approves to issue up to 40 bln yuan credit assets-backed securities

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CVk9uX; bit.ly/1HRAg18; bit.ly/1HRAk10

($1 = 6.2573 Chinese yuan renminbi)