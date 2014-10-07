(Fixes dateline from Reuters to IFR)

Oct 7 (IFR) - Bank of China is to begin marketing its first issue of Additional Tier 1 preferred shares this week as it looks to raise as much as US$6.5bn, according to two sources.

The Chinese lender will announce the Basel III-compliant capital offering tomorrow and begin roadshow presentations in London and Hong Kong on Thursday, the sources said, adding that the deal was likely to price next week.

The capital raising will mark China's first sale of preferred shares, and comes as the country's banks are looking to top up their regulatory capital to meet Basel III standards. (Reporting By Lianting Tu and Fiona Lau)