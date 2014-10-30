Oct 30 Bank Of China Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit 131.1 billion yuan (21.44 billion US dollar)

* Says Q3 net profit 41.41 billion yuan (forecast 41.9 billion yuan)

* Says net interest margin at 2.26 percent at end-Sept versus 2.27 percent at end-June

* Says NPL ratio at 1.07 percent at end-Sept versus 1.02 percent at end-June

Source text in English: bit.ly/1q22hpa

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)