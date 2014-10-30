BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Bank Of China Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit 131.1 billion yuan (21.44 billion US dollar)
* Says Q3 net profit 41.41 billion yuan (forecast 41.9 billion yuan)
* Says net interest margin at 2.26 percent at end-Sept versus 2.27 percent at end-June
* Says NPL ratio at 1.07 percent at end-Sept versus 1.02 percent at end-June
Source text in English: bit.ly/1q22hpa
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).