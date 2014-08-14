Aug 14 Bank Of China Ltd

* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue preference shares

* Says proceeds from domestic and overseas preference share issues to total up to 60 billion yuan (9.75 billion US dollar) and $6.5 billion respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sYDAOr

