BRIEF-Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Demand for Bank of China's Additional Tier 1 bond has reached US23bn and guidance has been revised and set at 6.75%, according to a lead manager.
The Chinese lender is expected to issue approximately USD6.5bn through a perpetual non-call five transaction that was initially marketed at a yield of 6.875%-7% earlier on Wednesday.
The transaction is set to price later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright)
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bonanza Creek - on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co, units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement