LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Demand for Bank of China's Additional Tier 1 bond has reached US23bn and guidance has been revised and set at 6.75%, according to a lead manager.

The Chinese lender is expected to issue approximately USD6.5bn through a perpetual non-call five transaction that was initially marketed at a yield of 6.875%-7% earlier on Wednesday.

The transaction is set to price later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright)