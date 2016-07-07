UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile's bank regulator said on Thursday that Bank of China has applied for authorization to open a branch in the country, which would make it the second Chinese-owned bank with a presence in the South American nation.
"The proposal presented...is under study, in accordance with the requirements and deadlines laid out in the General Bank Law," the regulator said in a note on its website.
Bank of China operates in 41 countries and is China's fourth-biggest lender by assets.
In May, China Construction Bank was given the go-ahead to begin operations in Chile, making it the first clearing bank for the yuan in Latin America at a time when China is looking to increase the use of its currency in the region.
The Chilean domestic banking market is currently led by Banco Santander-Chile and Banco de Chile. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)
