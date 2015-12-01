NEW YORK Dec 1 A U.S. judge has imposed a $50,000 daily fine against Bank of China Ltd after holding it in contempt for refusing to turn over account information of Chinese customers accused of selling counterfeit luxury goods.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan said the "coercive fine" will be imposed starting on Dec. 8 unless the bank stops withholding its customers' records.

The records sought involve Chinese entities that were sued in 2010 by Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and other unit of Paris-based Kering SA for alleged counterfeiting. Bank of China is not a defendant in that case. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)