July 23 Bank of China Ltd, the
fourth largest lender in China, has revived talks to become the
anchor tenant at 7 Bryant Park boutique office tower in New
York, Crain's New York Business reported on Wednesday.
Crain's said the 30-story, 471,000-square-foot tower - being
developed by Hines, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises and JP Morgan
Asset Management - is scheduled to be ready for occupancy early
next year. (bit.ly/1kcCYDx)
It was not immediately clear how much space Bank of China
was negotiating to take at the property, though the firm in
recent months has been rumored to be considering 200,000 square
feet or more, the report said.
Bank of China was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)