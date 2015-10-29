* Q3 net profit 40.8 bln yuan vs 41.4 bln yuan in Q2

* Net interest margin 2.14 in Q3 vs 2.18 in Q2

* NPL ratio at 1.43 pct at end-Sept vs 1.41 pct at end-June (Adds further earnings figures, context)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent fall in on-year third-quarter net profit growth for the first time in at least 9 years.

Profit for June-September was 40.8 billion yuan ($6.42 billion) from 41.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with the 0.975 percent average growth estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.

The People's Bank of China's has cut interest rates six times in less than a year, significantly squeezing commercial banks' net interest margins (NIM) - the difference between their income from lending and cost of funding.

BoC's net interest margin fell for the sixth consecutive quarter to 2.14 from 2.18 at the end of June.

The six rate cuts are expected to narrow 15 listed banks' NIM by 16.3 basis points this year and 35.1 basis points next year, a CICC research note said.

The removal of the ceiling on bank's deposit rates, a landmark step of China's interest rate liberalization, will also have an impact on banks' deposit pricing strategies in the long run, putting further pressure on their margins.

With China's economy set to grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century, Chinese banks are also struggling with rising bad loans in sectors ranging from steel and metallurgy to property, as well as sluggish loan demand.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.43 percent at September-end from 1.41 percent three months prior.

The banking sector's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.5 percent at end-June, the highest since the global financial crisis, data from the China Bank Regulatory Commission showed.

BoC's impairment losses on assets rose to 44.89 billion yuan for the first nine months of this year, an increase of 14.88 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

The bank, which earns more overseas than its top four rivals, raised the equivalent of $3.55 billion for Silk Road projects in June, in the first public bond issue to finance infrastructure along the trading route between Asia and Europe. ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)