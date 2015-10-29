* Q3 net profit 40.8 bln yuan vs 41.4 bln yuan in Q2
* Net interest margin 2.14 in Q3 vs 2.18 in Q2
* NPL ratio at 1.43 pct at end-Sept vs 1.41 pct at end-June
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 Bank of China Ltd (BoC)
, the country's fourth-biggest lender by
assets, on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent fall in on-year
third-quarter net profit growth for the first time in at least 9
years.
Profit for June-September was 40.8 billion yuan ($6.42
billion) from 41.4 billion yuan in the same period a year
earlier. The result compared with the 0.975 percent average
growth estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.
The People's Bank of China's has cut interest rates six
times in less than a year, significantly squeezing commercial
banks' net interest margins (NIM) - the difference between their
income from lending and cost of funding.
BoC's net interest margin fell for the sixth consecutive
quarter to 2.14 from 2.18 at the end of June.
The six rate cuts are expected to narrow 15 listed banks'
NIM by 16.3 basis points this year and 35.1 basis points next
year, a CICC research note said.
The removal of the ceiling on bank's deposit rates, a
landmark step of China's interest rate liberalization, will also
have an impact on banks' deposit pricing strategies in the long
run, putting further pressure on their margins.
With China's economy set to grow at its slowest pace in a
quarter of a century, Chinese banks are also struggling with
rising bad loans in sectors ranging from steel and metallurgy to
property, as well as sluggish loan demand.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.43 percent at
September-end from 1.41 percent three months prior.
The banking sector's non-performing loan ratio increased to
1.5 percent at end-June, the highest since the global financial
crisis, data from the China Bank Regulatory Commission showed.
BoC's impairment losses on assets rose to 44.89 billion yuan
for the first nine months of this year, an increase of 14.88
percent compared with the year-earlier period.
The bank, which earns more overseas than its top four
rivals, raised the equivalent of $3.55 billion for Silk Road
projects in June, in the first public bond issue to finance
infrastructure along the trading route between Asia and Europe.
($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in
Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)