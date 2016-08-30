SHANGHAI Aug 30 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2.5 pct increase in net profit in the first half, helped by the disposal of Nanyang Commercial Bank.

BoC said on Tuesday its net profit for the January-June period was 93.0 billion yuan ($13.93 billion), compared to 90.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 46.4 billion yuan in the second quarter, up from 44.9 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts on average had forecast a second-quarter profit of 44.5 billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.47 percent at end-June from 1.43 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.6789 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)