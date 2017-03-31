SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 31 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, on Friday said net profit fell about 24 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, missing analyst estimates.

Profit reached 29.8 billion yuan ($4.32 billion) for the three months ended December, from 39 billion yuan a year prior.

The result compared with an average estimate of 32 billion yuan from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For 2016, net profit rose to 164.578 billion yuan from 170.85 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio was 1.46 percent as at end-December, from 1.48 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.8904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)