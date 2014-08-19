HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 19 Bank of China (BoC)
, the country's fourth-largest lender by
market value, reported an 11.2 percent rise in first half net
profit, in line with estimates, as net interest margin held
steady.
BoC on Tuesday posted a net profit of 89.7 billion yuan
($14.61 billion) for the January-June period. A Reuters poll of
analysts had forecast a net profit of 90.2 billion yuan for the
period.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased slightly to 1.02
percent at end-June compared to 0.98 percent at end-March.
The first-half figure implies a net profit of 44.3 billion
yuan in the second quarter, which would be an 8.3 percent from
the second quarter of 2013.
($1 = 6.1408 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG
KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)