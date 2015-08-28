BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 28 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported flat net profit growth in the first half, as bad loans grew.

BoC said its net profit for the January-June period was 90.7 billion yuan ($14.20 billion), up 1.1 percent from 89.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. Three analysts on average had forecast a first-half profit of 90.8 billion, according to Starmine data.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 44.9 billion yuan in the second quarter, up from 44.4 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.41 percent at end-June from 1.33 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)