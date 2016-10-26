SHANGHAI Oct 26 Bank of China Ltd (BoC)
, the country's fourth-biggest lender by
assets, reported on Wednesday a 2.4 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, beating estimates.
Profit for the June to September period was 41.8 billion
yuan ($6.18 billion) compared with 40.8 billion yuan in the same
period a year earlier.
The result beat the 2.1 percent average profit growth
estimate of three analysts, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
The compression in net interest margin, the difference
between interest earned on loans and that paid out to
depositors, continued for state-owned BoC in the third quarter,
falling to 1.85 percent from 1.90 percent at end-June.
Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose slightly to 1.48
percent at end-September from 1.47 percent three months ago.
($1 = 6.7681 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)