TAIPEI, June 16 Bank of Communications has got potential yields of 3.45 percent for its three-year "Formosa Bond", 3.85 percent for a five-year bond and 4.15 percent for a seven year bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The Chinese bank is planning to sell the yuan bonds in Taiwan via its Hong Kong branch to raise a total of 2 billion yuan ($322.11 million), the sources said.

Those yields come after the bank's bookrunners checked with potential investors.

Officials of Bank of Communications in Taipei were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writng by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)