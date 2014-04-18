European shares holding at 15-month highs as miners shine - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, April 18 Bank of Cyprus said on Friday it had completed the sale of its loss-making Ukrainian subsidy to Russia's Alfa Group for 202.5 million euros, a 10 percent discount from the originally agreed deal due to Ukraine's economic and political uncertainty.
The Cypriot lender also said it had sold its stake in Romanian Banca Transilvania as part of its overseas deleveraging process. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
HEIDELBERG, March 16 German cement maker HeidelbergCement will hold off from making investments in Turkey for the moment given political uncertainty in the country, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has launched a €1bn October 2027 bond at 55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.