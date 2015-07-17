MOSCOW, July 17 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
said on Friday it had agreed to sell its
stake in Russia's Uniastrum Bank and certain other Russian
assets as part of a plan to reduce exposure to the country.
The bank said in a statement it would sell the majority of
its Russian operations, including its 80 percent stake in
Uniastrum Bank, to Artyom Avetisyan, the majority shareholder in
Regional Credit bank, a Russian bank.
Bank of Cyprus had previously reclassified its Russian
operations as a disposal group held for sale citing the
deteriorating economic conditions in Russia.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)