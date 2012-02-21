LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Bank of England has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley for a three-year US dollar RegS/144A transaction.

The issue is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions and the proceeds will be used to finance the Bank's foreign exchange reserves.

The trade will be the sixth annual three-year issue sold by the borrower which previously used a Euro Note programme. Its last three-year dollar deal issued at the end of February 2011 was a USD2bn bond that priced at 1bp through mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)