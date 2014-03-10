Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Bank of England, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, has opened order books on a new three-year US dollar bond issue with guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp area, a source close to the discussions said on Monday.
Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and RBC will price the bond later on Monday, which will be used to refinance the Bank's foreign currency reserves.
The expected size is US$2bn, in keeping with identical issues in 2012 and 2013, said one lead manager.
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.