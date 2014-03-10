Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Bank of England, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, has sold a new USD2bn 0.875% three-year US dollar bond issue to finance its foreign currency reserves, it said on Monday.
Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and RBC priced the bonds at mid-swaps minus 2bp, from guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp area, which equated to a reoffer yield of 0.883% and a spread of 12.25bp over the current three-year Treasury.
This is the eighth operation under the Bank's annual programme to finance its foreign currency reserves: previous three-year dollar bonds were issued in March 2007, March 2008, March 2009, March 2010, February 2011, February 2012 and March 2013.
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.