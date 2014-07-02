July 2 Bank of England's new Chief Economist
Andy Haldane is creating a unit internally to crunch data and
improve economic analysis, Bloomberg reported.
Paul Robinson, the former head of foreign-exchange research
at Barclays Plc, has also joined the bank as the head
of advanced analytics and will run the team, Bloomberg reported.
(bloom.bg/1iSWBjo)
The move is part of several steps initiated by BoE Governor
Mark Carney to restructure the bank's operations, after it faced
growing criticism of its response to possible manipulation of
foreign exchange rates.
Bank of England's press office declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)