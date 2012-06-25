(This article originally appeared in International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Dealers are hoping that other sovereigns and supranationals will follow the Bank of England's lead, after a surprise announcement that it would post collateral to its counterparties in over-the-counter derivatives transactions.

The majority of SSA borrowers currently have one-way collateral agreements - or credit support annexes - whereby they receive collateral when in-the-money on a swap with a dealer, but do not post when out-the-money. Such exposures leave dealers with larger charges under Basel III such as funding, credit value adjustment and capital.

Having previously swallowed such expenses for these all-important banking clients, dealers have been urging SSAs over the past couple of years to sign collateral agreements or start paying the costs.

So far, two-way CSAs have predominantly been signed by embattled sovereigns faced with being locked out of the swaps market, such as Portugal and Ireland. Dealers hope that a strong, respected institution such as the BoE taking the plunge will remove any stigma attached to SSAs posting collateral.

"This demonstrates that signing two-way CSAs can be done, and it's an example of a forward-looking central bank responding in an appropriate and rational way to the new market dynamic," said one senior swaps trader at a UK bank.

"It's hugely encouraging the Bank of England has announced this, and I'm hoping it will spur others to do the same."

The BoE said its decision to post foreign currency bonds as collateral had been driven by value-for-money considerations, as the cost of transacting derivatives on an unsecured basis had risen over the past few years. Dealers have long warned of the additional costs of one-way CSAs, which can make long-dated swaps tens of basis points more expensive to execute.

"Two-way CSAs make it much cheaper for banks to provide the kind of hedging service they'd like to," said the swaps trader.

NOT THE STIGMA

While the BoE's surprise announcement is a coup for banks, no one is predicting a flurry of other SSAs agreeing to post collateral. One head of SSAs at a major bank explained that issuers care less about the stigma of posting collateral than the operational burden it creates.

Moreover, there is not necessarily an economic incentive for all issuers to sign up to two-way CSAs right now. Supranationals such as the European Investment Bank typically receive fixed in their interest-rate swaps, making them in-the-money on the trades in this low-rates environment.

As funding charges - which have made up a large chunk of the increase in swaps pricing under Basel III regulation - only kick in when SSAs are out-the-money on swaps, these issuers may not see the economic benefit at present of signing a two-way CSA.

"As an issuer, you want to have a one-way over a two-way CSA unless there's an extra cost involved," said the head of SSAs.

"As an issuer, you want to have a one-way over a two-way CSA unless there's an extra cost involved," said the head of SSAs.

"The biggest obstacle now is the largest supras - that universe is a big part of the market and it would help banks tremendously if it moved to two-way CSAs.

The BoE said it expected to make the changes in 2013 and would be liaising with counterparties to discuss implementation in coming weeks. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)