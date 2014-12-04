Dec 4 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc :
* Updated strategy, acquisitions and capital raising
* Intention to place up to 3.59 million new ordinary shares
with existing and new institutional investors representing up to
9.99 pct of BGH's current issued share capital
* From net proceed use $51 million for proposed acquisition
of JSC Privatbank
* Also $52 million for acquisition of a minority interest in
Georgian Global Utilities Ltd
* Further hospital acquisitions in healthcare business in
support of BGH's existing plans to IPO healthcare business in
2015
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated
book-build process which will be launched immediately following
this announcement
* Citigroup Global Markets has been appointed as global
coordinator, together with Numis Securities Limited, RBC Capital
Markets as joint bookrunners
* Intends to pay special dividends upon realisation of its
financial investments and is targeting at least three special
dividends in next five years
