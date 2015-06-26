June 26 Bank of Georgia Holdings Plc (BGH), the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, appointed Hanna Loikkanen as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately.

Loikkanen, currently an adviser to the representative office of East Capital International AB, will also join the supervisory board of the bank, BGH said.

She was earlier a non-independent non-executive director of BGH when East Capital held a significant stake in the company. She stepped down in 2013.

Loikkanen has previously worked at FIM Group, Nordea Finance, Merita Bank and SEB.

