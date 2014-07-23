Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
(Corrects to remove AK Capital's name from arrangers)
MUMBAI, July 23 State-run lender Bank of India plans to raise at least 12.50 billion rupees ($208.06 million) via perpetual Tier 1 bonds, several sources directly involved in the deal told Reuters.
The issue, which opens on July 25, will also have a greenshoe amount of another 12.5 billion rupees, the sources added.
Axis Bank and Darashaw are among the arrangers of the issue. ($1 = 60.0800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.