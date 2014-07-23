(Corrects to remove AK Capital's name from arrangers)

MUMBAI, July 23 State-run lender Bank of India plans to raise at least 12.50 billion rupees ($208.06 million) via perpetual Tier 1 bonds, several sources directly involved in the deal told Reuters.

The issue, which opens on July 25, will also have a greenshoe amount of another 12.5 billion rupees, the sources added.

Axis Bank and Darashaw are among the arrangers of the issue. ($1 = 60.0800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)