China's money rates fall slightly, market pressure persists

SHANGHAI, March 23 Primary money rates in China's interbank market fell slightly but remained at elevated levels on Thursday, following a cash squeeze earlier in the week on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. Cash conditions improved on Thursday morning, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8592 per