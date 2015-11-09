MUMBAI Nov 9 Bank of India, the
nation's third-biggest state-run lender by assets, sank to a
quarterly net loss of 11.26 billion rupees ($169.6 million), hit
by higher provisions for bad loans that more than doubled
against the same period a year ago
In the same quarter to September last year, the bank had
posted a 7.86-billion-rupee profit, and analysts on average had
expected a net profit of 3.72 billion rupees.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans climbed to
7.55 percent in the second quarter, compared with 6.8 percent in
the previous quarter, and 3.54 percent in the same three months
a year ago.
($1 = 66.3800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Clara Ferreira
Marques; Editing by Sunil Nair)