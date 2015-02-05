BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
DUBLIN Feb 5 Bank of Ireland :
* Bank of Ireland and Goldman Sachs have agreed terms to acquire a commercial loan portfolio of face value 540 million euros from Danske Bank a/s
* Bank of Ireland will acquire a 274 million euro portfolio of performing commercial loans
* Goldman Sachs in conjunction with Pepper Asset Servicing, as servicer, will acquire balance
* The transaction is expected to close shortly
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.