DUBLIN Feb 5 Bank of Ireland :

* Bank of Ireland and Goldman Sachs have agreed terms to acquire a commercial loan portfolio of face value 540 million euros from Danske Bank a/s

* Bank of Ireland will acquire a 274 million euro portfolio of performing commercial loans

* Goldman Sachs in conjunction with Pepper Asset Servicing, as servicer, will acquire balance

* The transaction is expected to close shortly

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)