LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland's senior unsecured
comeback raised hopes that the country's banks could once again
fund across the whole capital structure, but an underperformance
in the secondary market is tainting the deal's success.
The sale of the EUR500m three-year bond - the first of its
kind from an Irish bank since the crisis - was seen as the next
logical step for the institution.
The bank, the only one in Ireland to have avoided full state
ownership, has already issued covered bonds, and confidence in
its credit has improved to such a degree that the state was able
to exit its holding of a EUR1bn three-year CoCo in January.
"Issuing senior unsecured bonds is a significant milestone
for the bank," said Darach O'Leary, head of wholesale funding at
Bank of Ireland.
"This issuance provides further evidence of the progress
made by the group, especially considering the significant
support from investors in the book building process."
And for this very reason, lead managers BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBS announced the mandate on
Tuesday afternoon and then carefully tested interest for the
bond on Wednesday morning at mid-swaps plus 225bp area.
The pricing was clearly attractive, as some 120 accounts
combined to build a well subscribed EUR1.25bn book from a wide
variety of investors.
But following pricing, the bond widened in secondary trading
by 15bp, underperforming the broader market.
"It's very disappointing considering Bank of Ireland is one
of the few banks in Europe to issue covered bonds and placed
CoCos with investors," said one.
"The unsecured nature of the transaction meant that if ever
there was need for a new issue premium, this was it."
Lead managers, as well as Bank of Ireland's O'Leary,
conceded that market volatility meant that the deal had lost
support since pricing.
"Bank of Ireland had the most successful bookbuild of the
day in terms of subscription levels, but by the end of
Wednesday's trading it was coming under pressure," said one lead
manager.
FINGER IN THE AIR
While a number of bankers claimed the pricing was too tight,
lead managers explained that calculating relative value was no
easy task given the bank had been absent from the senior space
since 2008.
There were two outstanding BKIR covered bonds to look to,
however - a three-year that was sold last November and a
five-year sold in March.
Those deals gave lead managers a vague guide on how to
position an unsecured trade, but with no fresh senior paper from
the country, bankers decided to look elsewhere for assistance.
"We first looked to the differential between senior and
covered bonds in Spain and Italy, which was calculated as
anywhere between 80bp and 130bp," said a banker.
"Then we looked to Bank of Ireland's outstanding three- and
five-year covered bonds and on an interpolated basis saw fair
value at around 125bp."
The senior/covered differential was added to that 125bp,
along with a new issue premium, to get the initial guidance of
225bp area.
And although some may think the pricing was not ideal,
O'Leary said the bond achieved everything the bank was hoping
for.
"Given the quality of the orderbook and allocations, we are
confident that this bond will provide investors with solid
performance given the fundamentals of Bank of Ireland," he said.
In terms of the distribution, asset managers proved most
receptive, taking 73% of the bonds. Banks took 12%, pension
funds and insurance companies 8%, private banks 6%, and others
1%.
By geography, Germany took 18%, Italy 17%, the UK 15%,
France 15%, Iberia 10%, the Nordics 9%, Switzerland 8%, Ireland
3% and others 5%.