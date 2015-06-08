LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland is preparing to hit the road for an inaugural euro Additional Tier 1 bond, according a lead manager.

The bank will meet investors in the UK and across Europe on Tuesday June 9 and Wednesday June 10.

It has mandated Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint structuring advisors and joint bookrunners as well as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners for the issue.

The perpetual bond will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)