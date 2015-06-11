LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has set initial
price thoughts on an inaugural CoCo perpetual bond at 7.625%
area, according to a banker on the deal.
The Irish lender met investors in the UK and across Europe
on Tuesday and Wednesday this week for the Additional Tier 1
trade. It is aiming to raise 750m.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint structuring advisers and
joint bookrunners while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners for the
issue.
The deal is expected to be rated B2/B- and will be callable
after five-years. Under the terms of the transaction, the bonds
will be temporarily written down if the bank's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)