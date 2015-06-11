(Adds background, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland is set to become the
first Irish bank to issue a benchmark Additional Tier 1 bond,
providing an acid test of whether the Irish banking turnaround
story will support appetite for its riskiest debt.
Bank of Ireland has set initial price thoughts on the
perpetual CoCo deal at 7.625% area, according to a lead banker.
It is aiming to raise EUR750m after meeting with investors on
Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
The Irish banking sector suffered badly during the financial
crisis but the recovery story is now well entrenched.
"There is quite a lot of good will towards Irish names -
they are no longer viewed in the same peripheral bucket as Spain
or Italy," an investor said. "Their ratings have caught up with
their spreads."
Moody's upgraded Bank of Ireland's senior debt rating to
Baa2 from Ba1 in May. Its outstanding paper has performed
strongly in recent years. Its 2% May 2017s, for example, have
tightened from 185bp over mid-swaps to around 100bp over since
July 2014.
Permanent TSB is the only other Irish bank to have issued
Additional Tier 1 capital. It placed EUR125m with a small group
of investors in April, offering a coupon of 8.625%. That
transaction was yielding 8.476% on Thursday, according to Eikon
prices.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint structuring advisers and
joint bookrunners, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse, Davy and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners for the
new issue.
The deal is expected to be rated B2/B- and is callable after
five years. Bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank's
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. Bank of Ireland's
fully-loaded CET1 ratio was 9.3% at the end of 2014 while its
transitional CET1 was 14.8%.
