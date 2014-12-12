DUBLIN Dec 12 Bank of Ireland bought a portfolio of performing mortgages from the liquidators appointed to the failed Anglo Irish Bank for 253 million euros ($315.5 million) on Friday as it seeks to expand its loan book in the face of tepid demand.

The bank, Ireland's only lender to escape nationalisation during the banking crisis that began in 2008, said the transaction was expected to close shortly and that it was consistent with its plan to increase lending volumes.

The two banks, Ireland's largest, returned to profit for the first time since the crisis this year but face a challenge expanding their loan books as repayments and redemptions exceed new lending, which is only beginning to slowly recover.

Standard & Poor's last week praised the improving health of Ireland's lenders when it raised the country's sovereign credit rating to 'A,' but it said the banks face an uneven return to profitability with credit levels set to fall until 2016.

Bank of Ireland's acquisition of the pool of mortgages also comes as the country's central bank is considering stricter rules for mortgage lending that the government and banks have said would restrict growth in the market.

The liquidators appointed to Anglo Irish have sold more than 90 percent of a 21.7 billion-euro loan book over the past year, and the government now expects to generate a surplus from the loan sales.

