* Bank of Ireland to stop counting shares towards capital
* Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 10.6 pct end-September
* Analysts expect dividend declared in H2 2016 or H1 2017
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 23 Bank of Ireland will
redeem 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of preference shares on
Jan. 4, 2016, it said on Monday, the final step allowing it to
resume dividend payments.
Ireland's largest lender by assets has led a sector-wide
revival as the Irish economy grows faster than any other in
Europe, and is set to be the first bank in the country to resume
dividend payments since the 2008 financial crisis.
However, it has to first stop counting the preference shares
as capital and, after generating fresh capital throughout this
year, said it had gained consent from European regulators to
redeem the shares.
"The redemption is an important event for Bank of Ireland
and is possible because of the progress we continue to make
across our businesses, which is reflected in the strength of our
organic capital generation," chief executive Richie Boucher said
in a statement.
The bank moved quickly, despite reporting a small quarterly
fall in its capital adequacy ratio earlier this month as an
increase in its pension deficit offset organic capital growth.
Its Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio fell to 10.6 percent
of assets at end-September from 11.1 percent at the end of June
under fully loaded Basel III industry rules and excluding the
preference shares.
The bank had guided it would seek to redeem the shares
between January and July 2016 and analysts expect it to declare
a dividend in the second half of 2016 or first half of 2017.
Boucher told Reuters in September that it certainly wouldn't
happen before that and it was a "bit premature" to form an
absolute view on when it would do so.
He said he wanted Bank of Ireland to become a predictable
income stock, which to his mind means ultimately targeting a
payout ratio in excess of 50 percent of attributable profits
after tax.
"While the announcement should not come as a surprise, it is
nonetheless a further positive sign of the significant progress
achieved by Bank of Ireland in strengthening its capital
ratios," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.
($1 = 0.9418 euros)
