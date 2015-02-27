UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
DUBLIN Feb 27 The Bank of Ireland has examined the likely impact on the wider market if Greece were to leave the euro zone and felt that such a scenario would be manageable for its business, chief executive Richie Boucher said on Friday.
"Have we looked at the possibility of Grexit? Yes we have," Boucher told a news conference after the bank posted its first annual profit since the 2008 financial crisis.
"Clearly a market dislocation could have an impact (but) we felt it would be manageable for the bank." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26.
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.