DUBLIN Feb 22 Bank of Ireland increased its profit last year by 30 percent due to growth in new lending and a recovery in the money it set aside for bad loans, and said it would restart dividend payments next year.

Bank of Ireland, which has led a sector revival as the Irish economy grows faster than any other in Europe, reported an underlying pretax profit of 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion)versus 921 million a year earlier when it turned a profit for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

Under the terms of its state bailout, Ireland's largest lender by assets was freed up to reinstate dividend payments from this year and said on Monday it would aim restart them alongside its full year results for 2016 with an initial payment in the first half of 2017.

The dividend would begin at a modest level before progressively building towards a payout ratio of around 50 percent of sustainable earnings, the bank said.

The bank grew its new lending by 40 percent last year, cut its impairment charges, kept it net interest margin (NIM) relatively stable at 2.19 percent and took a provision writeback of 96 million euros on its residential mortgage portfolio.

"We started 2016 with very good momentum right across the businesses. Our Irish business banking in particular has been strong, Irish motor finance is strong and the UK business have started strong," Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Richie Boucher told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The bank's loan volumes also rose to 85 billion euros from 84 billion euros at the end of 2015 with its Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio rising to 11.3 percent of assets from 10.6 percent under so-called fully loaded Basel III industry rules.

Shares in the bank, which have fallen by more than 25 percent this year in a sector-wide sell off across Europe, were 2.8 percent higher at 0.25 euros by 0810 GMT.

"Confirming its ambition to recommence dividend payments with and outlining its dividend policy demonstrate management's confidence in the strength of its business as it approaches normality," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens)