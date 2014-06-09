LONDON, June 9 U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, who
has decided to sell his 5 percent stake in Bank of Ireland (BoI)
to reduce the concentration of his holdings in the
banking sector, told Reuters he believes the bank is "on the
right track".
This is "definitely not a negative comment on BoI or
Ireland. Both are clearly on the right track," Ross said in an
emailed message after Deutsche Bank announced it was to sell
Ross's stake.
"Some of our other holdings have trading restrictions so
this was the logical choice," he said. Fellow shareholder
Fairfax Financial "was aware of the trade but did not
participate in it," he said.
He said an EU rule that prohibits bank board members from
serving on more than three other boards was also a factor.
(Reporting by Laura Noonan; Writing by Conor Humphries, editing
by David Evans)