MILAN Jan 27 Italian and European authorities
should revise when and how to apply the so-called 'bail-in'
rules for ailing lenders, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabio
Panetta said on Wednesday.
"A banking system where savers are called in to (shoulder
costs) in case of a bank crisis can undermine their confidence,"
Panetta said.
So called 'bail-in' rules that entered into force in Europe
on Jan. 1 impose losses on bank investors, bondholders and even
current account holders if a lender needs to be rescued.
In case of systemic weaknesses in the banking sector, the
authorities should be very careful in applying the bail-in
procedure, Panetta said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari)