MILAN, Sept 8 The Bank of Italy said on Monday it would broaden the range of assets Italian banks can use as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, a move aimed at channeling more funds to small companies and families.

The central bank, confirming a Reuters report published in May, said that lenders could from Sept. 10 use certain banking current account facilities as collateral in ECB's funding operations.

These current account facilities allow small businesses to borrow from a bank up to an agreed amount that is guaranteed by future payments for goods and services. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)