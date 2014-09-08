BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
MILAN, Sept 8 The Bank of Italy said on Monday it would broaden the range of assets Italian banks can use as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank, a move aimed at channeling more funds to small companies and families.
The central bank, confirming a Reuters report published in May, said that lenders could from Sept. 10 use certain banking current account facilities as collateral in ECB's funding operations.
These current account facilities allow small businesses to borrow from a bank up to an agreed amount that is guaranteed by future payments for goods and services. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: