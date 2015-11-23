BRIEF-Jafco SV4 reports 5.4 pct passive stake in miRagen Therapeutics
* Jafco SV4 reports 5.4 percent passive stake in miRagen Therapeutics Inc as on February 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ouM31y] Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling in headline)
HONG KONG Nov 23 China's Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd IPO-JZBN.HK on Monday launched an initial public offering of shares for a Hong Kong listing that could raise up to $943 million, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the transaction.
The offering by the bank, a commercial lender in northeastern China, consists of 1.32 billion shares - 90 percent will be new shares from the bank, and the remainder sold on behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund (NSSF), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The shares were offered in an indicative range of HK$4.64 to HK$5.54 each.
Bank of Jinzhou couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15