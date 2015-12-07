HONG KONG Dec 7 Shares in Bank of Jinzhou Co
Ltd were set to open slightly up in their Hong Kong debut on
Monday, after the lender to the parent of troubled solar
equipment maker Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd
raised $794 million in an initial public offering.
Bank of Jinzhou's stock was indicated to open at
HK$4.70, compared with the HK$4.66 IPO price, which was near the
bottom of a HK$4.64 to HK$5.54 marketing range. The benchmark
Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.45 percent higher
on Monday morning.
The bank sold 1.2 billion new shares and a group of 11
shareholders another 120 million existing shares in the
offering.
($1 = 6.4008 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White; Editing by
Stephen Coates)